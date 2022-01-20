Tinonee Topics: flood damaged wharf still not fixed

community,

Tinonee wharf It's a shame we haven't had any action from the authorities to attempt to replace or at least repair the Tinonee Wharf at the end of Punt Hill Road, which used to be a popular place for young folk to throw in a line and try their hand at fishing along with adults wishing to do the same. The concrete wharf suffered badly during the huge flood event last year and is certainly unsightly and dangerous to clamber over. Let's hope MidCoast Council might get some funding to resolve the problem and make it again a benefit to our community. Passing of Hildred Ford Another sad week with the passing of Mrs Hildred Ellen Ford (nee Begbie) of the Central Coast. Hildred, who was born at Tinonee on January 26,1922, was just two weeks short of celebrating her 100th birthday. Hildred is survived by her sister Mrs Muriel Adair who currently resides in Queensland. Hildred's mother was Miss Amelia Ellis, before her marriage to Edward Begbie. She was a talented dress maker and it is thanks to both Hildred and Muriel that Tinonee Historical Society is the proud caretaker of a unique flag dress which Amelia made at the end of World War I and worn at the welcome home parade to the local boys who returned from the conflict all those years ago. I can remember the dress being worn during several functions organized by the Tinonee Historical Society when the 1988 Bicentennial celebrations were held in the village. Sincere condolences are extended to Hildred's extended family and also to Muriel and her family as well as Mrs Marcia Ellis of Tinonee who is also related. Farewell to Wayne 'Rab' Reed Word was received by husband John and I during last week to say that long time friend Wayne Reed, aged 66 yrs, late of Nerang in Queensland had passed away. John had known Wayne all his life and often worked on Wayne's trucks if they broke down during his travels up and down the Pacific Highway. Left to mourn Wayne's passing are his loving wife Mandy and adult children and deepest sympathy is extended to Wayne's Mum, Mrs Neita Reed of Storm Village, Taree and to his brother Graham Reed (Central Coast) and his sister Janelle of Harrington. Wayne's dad Keith and older brothers Raymond and Bill had pre-deceased him. With the Queensland border closed, we were unable to attend Wayne's farewell service held at Nerang on Friday January 14. Rest in peace mate. Birthday wishes A birthday card and long distant phone call was the way we helped our grand daughter Keala Jasmine celebrate her 14th birthday on January 14. It has been over six months since we were last able to be with Keala, brother Korben and her mum and dad. We hope when things settle down again we will be able to head north and cross the border and have some time with them. Australia Day Don't forget to show your support at the various Australia Day events which are hoped will be able to go ahead on Wednesday January 26. I understand that Wingham's will again be held at the Wingham High School's Multi-Purpose Centre along the same lines as that of last year all being well and that the rules don't change again.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/f55ee200-ea4a-4a68-9315-2a0bc98ba056.JPG/r2_218_4269_2629_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg