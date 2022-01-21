Australia Day 2022 celebrations going ahead in Wingham

community,

Once again, the Manning Valley Historical Society (MVHS]) is presenting Wingham`s Australia Day celebrations at the Wingham High School Multi-Purpose Centre, COVID-19 regulations permitting. The event begins at 8am with a free sausage sizzle courtesy of the Wingham Rotary Club, followed by the official ceremony commencing at 8.30am. MVHS president and event project manager Mave Richardson AM PSM encourages the community to rise early on Wednesday, January 26 and go to Wingham High School to enjoy the celebrations that morning. "We have all been through another almost surreal year of shared challenges and change. Celebrating Australia Day not only reflects the past and our present, but also our aspirations for the future, and our unity, resilience, and national pride," she said. A program highlight will be the annual Wingham Australia Day 2022 Community Awards, presented by the Wingham Rotary Club - Pride of Workmanship, Sportsperson, Young Achiever, and Citizen of the Year. This special community event is supported by many willing community volunteers. Their efforts, and those of all the frontline workers in these pandemic times, are recognized with respect, admiration, and great appreciation.

