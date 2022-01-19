community,

Stage two of the $100 million redevelopment of Manning Base Hospital was unveiled on Wednesday, January 19. The project builds on the $40 million stage one - completed in mid-2020 - which provided improved renal and cancer services and provided a new medical imaging unit. Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said work on site was expected to start once project planning was completed and statutory planning approvals have been achieved. Read more: Manning Base Hospital Clinical Services Plan for stage two redevelopment Mr Bromhead said 85 per cent of workers on stage one were local to the Manning, but said he wasn't sure yet if stage two will be contracted to a local builder. Attending the event, Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor said as more people are choosing to escape to the country from larger cities, this project was about delivering health infrastructure to the regions. Health Minister, Brad Hazzard said the redevelopment would ensure the health needs of the local community were met now and into the future. "Stage two of the redevelopment will deliver upgraded in-patient beds and accommodation and modern facilities to support best practice models of care," Mr Hazzard said. "These enhanced health facilities and services will strengthen the region's healthcare and provide positive social benefits in Taree and surrounding communities."

