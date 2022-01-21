community,

The skateboard workshops that were postponed across the Mid Coast this weekend due to wet weather have been rescheduled for next month. MidCoast Council is partnering with the Totem Collective these school holidays to deliver skateboard workshops for beginner and intermediate skaters at Stroud, Tea Gardens and Nabiac. The Learn To Skate workshops are free and suitable for budding skateboarders aged six years and above. Skill will vary from complete newbies up to those who already know their way around a skatepark but would like to start exploring tricks. Sydney and Byron Bay-based Totem Collective is Australia's largest skate-event company and aims to inspire and empower young skaters and create inclusive skatepark environments. The collective's approach is fun, safe and supported and encourages all participants to have a go and learn at their own pace. The workshops are part of the funding from NSW Government's Regional Youth Summer Holiday Break program. Come along to an workshop at: Stroud Skatepark, Cowper Street on Friday, February 4 from 3:30pm to 6:30pm. Nabiac Skatepark, Nabiac Street on Saturday, February 5 from 9am to 12pm. Tea Gardens Skatepark, Myall Drive on Sunday, February 6 from 9am to 1:30pm. Due to high interest and additional local funding support from the Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association, an extra beginners workshop has been added in Tea Gardens. If you have already registered for a postponed workshop, you will receive an email from Totem with a new link to register for the revised workshop dates. If rain is forecast on the above dates, the workshops will be postponed and participants contacted directly. If funding permits, more workshops will be considered for other locations in the future. Registration is required - with bookings filling up quickly. To book, go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/skateworkshops Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

