newsletters, editors-pick-list, Reclaim the Line, Taree, Forster, Manning Great Lakes Police District, protest, rally

Hundreds of families have once again voiced their opposition to vaccine mandates for youngsters aged from 5-11 years at a protest rally in Taree on Saturday, January 15. The Reclaim the Line, Voice for the Kids protest was held in conjunction with similar rallies across the country. Starting at Endeavour Park, the estimated 800 opponents were escorted along Victoria Street to the River State along the Manning River to hear five speakers by Manning Great Lakes Police District officers. Protesters travelled from throughout the Mid-Coast region, south to the Coomba Park and north Harrington, and Port Macquarie to listen to views from former Qantas pilot, Graham Hood, Kirralie Smith, Taree, Jarrod Royal, Cundletown, Joel Putland, Forster and Rianon Young who runs Seeds of the Future home school. The event was specifically for the kids and their parents, protest co-organiser and Forster businessman Joel Putland said. "Parents are worried about their kids and the harm that is happening to 5-11 year olds," Mr Putland said. "WHO (World Health Organisation) clearly states that kids under 11 should not get the experimental jab," he said. He said a lot more people were starting to question the jab's effectiveness. Mr Putland said his group was about raising awareness, its risks and enabling people to make informed choices. "Many believe there isn't enough information (about vaccinations). "Everyone should have a choice." His comment was echoed by Cundletown resident and Afghanistan vet, Jarrod Royal. "We need to stop mandating vaccinations for children," Mr Royal said. "We believe the nation has been coerced into getting the jab; they cannot go to work or take part in sport. "It is discrimination and we believe it goes against the human rights charter." Both men were quick to point out they and many protestors were not anti-vax, but opposed to the this vaccination which they claim was 'rushed through' as an emergency. "They are anti-mandate and pro-choice in everything," Mr Royal said. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/d8f90b93-34ec-4991-95f2-04b520ac6446.JPG/r0_208_2992_1898_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg