ROUND four of the Summer Cup a stableford for the men and round fiove of the women's Summer Comp sponsored by Margaret Haigh, was decided at Club Taree Golf. Another very good field of 17 women and 93 men played. Danny Berry was tops in men's division one 41 points from Peter Shutes 37, Trevor Brown 36. David Sewell led in division two 39 points on countback to Noel Brown 39 then the in-form Graham Goodwin 38. Christopher Moy's 44 was good enough to win division three from Nathan Ponsonby 38 and Jim Tippett 37. Brad Allan won the scratch with 31while balls were awarded down to 33s. NTP's mens 1st D1 Caleb Reed (178cm), D2 Nathan Stack (310cm), 4th D1 (sponsored by McGrath Meats) Steven Nye (106cm), D2 (sponsored by Eddies Fresh Chickens) Terry Hemmingway (170cm) 12th D1 Mykele Sharp (362cm), D2 John Thornton (792cm), 14th D1 Callum Bartley (305cm), D2 Roy Scheepers (275cm), 16th D1 Brendan Robinson (129cm), D2 James Phillips (87cm). Heidi Lyon won the women's event 37 on countback from Donna Warren 37 . Balls were awarded down to 34 points The women's Summer Cup continued on Wednesday.

