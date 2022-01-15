Huggies baby wipes recalled after bacteria found

news, local-news,

Huggies brand babywipes are being recalled over fears of bacterial contamination. Huggies thick baby wipes - fragrance free limited edition tropical branded wipes featuring The Little Mermaid and Toy Story's Rex dinosaur sold nationally online and via Woolworths stores are being recalled. The affected batches are contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia bacteria. Product Safety Australia says Burkholderia cepacia may cause serious infections or health complications in people with weakened immune systems. It advises customers who have purchased affected wipes (see details below) to "immediately stop using the product". Consumers should take a photo showing the affected batch codes, then dispose of or destroy the product and contact Kimberly-Clark Australia to arrange for a replacement, gift card or refund. Consumers will be asked to provide a photograph to show that the product has been disposed of or destroyed. IN OTHER NEWS: If the product has already been disposed of or destroyed, consumers are asked to notify Kimberly-Clark Australia so that the safe disposal of the products can be monitored. For further information, consumers should contact the Huggies Customer Care team on 1800 028 334 (Monday to Friday, 8am - 4pm AEST) or via the online contact form. The affected wipes are: Single 80 wipe pack SKU 11120, with barcode 9310088014846 Value pack with three packs of 80 wipes SKU 24355 with barcode 9310088014877 Batch numbers are printed on both products and boxes: D21072005 and B21072004

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/R7sDaMurkWxVpij7Babdbr/0e548494-0b12-42e8-8823-7b8a3fb191f3.jpg/r3_3_504_286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg