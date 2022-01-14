Hunter New England Health no longer providing local COVID-19 case numbers

news, local-news,

The Hunter New England Local Health District (HNELHD) will not be providing daily updates on local COVID-19 cases (by local government area) starting tomorrow, Saturday, January 15. "With the centralisation of rapid antigen reporting at a state level, our local case numbers are no longer an accurate reflection of COVID-19 across the Hunter New England region - and from today we'll cease providing a local case update," a HNELHD spokesperson said. "However, we will continue to report daily hospitalisation, ICU numbers and other important public health messaging to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19 on our social media channels. To keep up to date with COVID-19 data you can visit the following links.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jvRqbJ7xAN2nzdLa48pxun/3681e1db-9977-4558-94b8-b2b5a8c35ead.jpg/r1_0_609_344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg