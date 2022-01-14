sport, local-sport,

FISHING was great at the beginning of Christmas in all situations - outside, beach and rock and estuary. However, the weather turned bad and for a couple of weeks the seas were big and the low pressure systems turned the fish off the bite. The fish are just coming back to normal and catches should improve over the next week or so. Outside anglers have been scoring good mahi mahi out wide as well as some of deep sea species. Whiting and bream have been picked up on the beaches while flathead are plentiful in the estuary. The big female flathead will continue to spawn throughout January and February so there will be plenty of fish in the lower part of the river. There are still a few good bream to be caught from the river wall, but there are heaps of undersized fish around as well.

