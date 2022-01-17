Council to be represented at NSW special conference
MIDCOAST councillors mayor Claire Pontin, deputy mayor Alan Tickle, Jeremy Miller, Paul Sandilands and Dheera Smith will attend the Local Government NSW Special Conference, to be held from February 28 to March 2.
The conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Sydney.
This was decided at the first meeting of the new council held on Wednesday, January 12.
Crs Miller, Sandilands and Smith are serving their first terms on council after being successful in the December 4 local government election.
The meeting also determined councillor representatives to various external committees for the following 12 months. They are:
- Hunter Joint Organisation - mayor Claire Pontin
- Mid North Weight of Loads Group - no councillor
- Arts Mid North Coast - Cr Jeremy Miller
- Bushfire Management Committee - Cr Alan Tickle/ alternate Cr Paul Sandliands
- NSW RFS District Liaison Committee - Cr Paul Sandilands/ alternate Cr Alan Tickle
- NSW Public Libraries Association - Cr David West/ alternate Cr Dheera Smith
- Hunter Regional Weeds Committee - Cr Dheera Smith/ alternate Cr Katheryn Smith
- Joint Regional Planning Panel - Cr David West and Cr Alan Tickle/ alternate Cr Kathryn Bell
- Local Traffic Committee - Cr Troy Fowler/ alternate Cr Peter Howard
- Manning Valley Liquor Consultative Committee - Cr Troy Fowler/ alternate Cr Jeremy Miller
- Stroud Heritage Conservation Inc - Cr Paul Sandilands
- Duralie Coal Mine Community Consultative Committee - Cr Katheryn Smith and Mayor Claire Pontin
- Stratford Coal Mine Community Consultative Committee - Cr Katheryn Smith/ alternate Mayor Claire Pontin
- Gloucester Exploration Project Community Consultative - Cr Katheryn Smith
- Association of Mining and Energy Related Councils - Cr Katheryn Smith
Cr Peter Epov was the only councillor not to put himself forward to be a representative.