Council to be represented at NSW special conference

MIDCOAST councillors mayor Claire Pontin, deputy mayor Alan Tickle, Jeremy Miller, Paul Sandilands and Dheera Smith will attend the Local Government NSW Special Conference, to be held from February 28 to March 2. The conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Sydney. This was decided at the first meeting of the new council held on Wednesday, January 12. Related: Claire Pontin elected new MidCoast council mayor Crs Miller, Sandilands and Smith are serving their first terms on council after being successful in the December 4 local government election. The meeting also determined councillor representatives to various external committees for the following 12 months. They are: Cr Peter Epov was the only councillor not to put himself forward to be a representative.

