TAREE Cup victor and last season's Mid North Coast "Horse Of The Year", five-year-old mare Charmmebaby, is back from Queensland after a successful visit and is now being aimed at Listed races in Sydney. The Bob Milligan-trained mare won a race and was second in another when in the hands of stand-in trainer Lawrie Mayfield Smith and was hoping to race in one of two $1million races at the Gold Coast this weekend. But she was not a Magic Millions purchase and was unable to get a start. Milligan's son, Glen, said Charmmebaby earned $110,000 in two runs at Doomben and "handled the trip well. "She arrived back in our stable early Wednesday morning by Sydney Horse Transport and had a saddle on her the same day. "She is in good nick. RELATED: Charmmebaby named horse of the year "Cody Nestor gave her three-quarter pace work on Saturday and said she felt enormous." First race on the agenda is the $150,000 Carrington Stakes (Listed) on January 22 and depending how she pulls up she will either be given a spell or nominate for the $250,000 Apollo Stakes (Group 2) on February 12. Glen said both races were over 1400m at Royal Randwick and would suit her style of racing in settling back early and sprinting home.

