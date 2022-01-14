What's on in the Mid Coast

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Artisan Farmer Friday Farm Gate January 14 Freshly harvested market garden produce (grown on organic principles) straight to the public every Friday from 8am to 4pm. Corner of Pacific Highway and Woosters Lane, Nabiac Forster parkrun January 15 Bicentenial Walk, Pebbly Beach, Head Street Forster, 8am-10am. Forster parkrun is a five kilometre run. Walk or run - join in whatever your pace. Taree parkrun January 15 Endeavour Place (near Manning River Rowing Club), 8am start, a 5km run, walk/run or just walk. Racing January 15 Tuncurry track, seven races, first at 1.11. Markets January 15 Johns River Community Market at Johns River Community Hall, 8am-12.30pm. The Hub Market at Taree Showground, 8am-12pm. Forster Farmers Markets at Little Street Forster, 8am-12pm. Markets January 16 Krambach Market at Krambach Hall 8.30am-1pm. Great Lakes Museum Market at Great Lakes Museum, 1 Capel Street Tuncurry, 9am-1pm. Weaving and Eco Printing workshop January 19 - $25 Workshop with Joedie Lawler and Rachel Piercy at Manning Regional Art Gallery in Taree, 10am-1pm. Learn how to print and dye with natural materials and explore the collaborative weaving process. To learn the art of eco printing, we will use foliage, owers and bark from the garden to create exciting colours and marks on cloth and paper. This workshop will include information about mordants and materials, the best natural materials to use and you will create a unique eco printed piece and coil weaving basket. The Hub Market Taree Febuary 19 from 8am - 12pm at Taree Showground Textile artists exhibition Manning Regional Art Gallery, Taree Works from 21 fibre and textile artists exploring the theme "Signatures: the mark as the embodiment of identity and intent" are on exhibit at Manning Regional Art Gallery in Taree. The Untethered Fibre Artists' works interrogate, interpret and respond to the theme to produce an interrelated exhibition. The exhibition concludes on January 22. Sharing space at the gallery is "100 Days of Joy", an exhibition celebrating the work of Manning artist Sam Brownrigg. Sam started lifting spirits with 100 Days of Joy during the first COVID-19 lockdown. Her drawings follow two little characters as they explore the question, 'What is joy?' over 100 days.

