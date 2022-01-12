Blaze Aid back in the area

community,

Blaze Aid is back The rural community will be pleased to know that a Blaze Aid team has returned to the Mid Coast and is actively assisting bushfire and flood impacted residents that require fencing assistance. The Blaze Aid camp co-coordinator is Brad Young and he is happy to take calls direct from disaster impacted individuals regarding their fencing needs on 0488 405 481. Please tell your neighbours. Trio of new businesses in Old Bar Just in time for the January holidays, three businesses have opened in Old Bar. They are located side by side at 43 Old Bar Road almost opposite Vinnies. First to open was another Manning Audiology clinic, adding to the existing clinics at Taree, Port Macquarie, Harrington and Tuncurry. This clinic opened to the public on December 6 and is open five days a week offering the full range of audiology services. Contact 5532 6903. Next to open was Top of the Bar Pizza and Kebabs, the first speciality business of this type for the town. Owner Brent Murray, from Tinonee, says business has been brisk since opening. He employs all local staff who are learning the trade. Home deliveries to Old Bar, Wallabi Point, Pampoolah, Bohnock and Oxley Island will commence after the holidays. Open from 11am daily, phone 6557 4471 to place your order. The third to open, on January 1, was the Natural Waffle Ice Cream Parlour selling New Zealand ice cream in a wide range of flavours as well as gelato, sorbet, shakes, smoothies and sweets. Owner Trudy Potts operates the same business at Forster and has done for five years. Twenty-six staff are employed by the business, including 10 young people from Old Bar, most with no background in food retail. Trudy has a philosophy of working with schools and other groups, giving back to the community. They can be contacted on 6557 4408. There are now no vacant retail premises on Old Bar Road and the area could be described as a 'foodies' strip from the bakery to the beach with 11 food and drink outlets. Great opportunities for locals and tourists alike. Boosters for everyone Old Bar Pharmacy now has COVID-19 booster vaccinations available. The owner, Akash Mehta, advises that the pharmacy is offering Moderna for this purpose but still has AstraZeneca for initial vaccinations as well as Moderna. You can ring 6553 7660 for an appointment but don't delay as there is now a waiting time, due to the popularity of the service. If you have had your vaccinations at another clinic, you can transfer your appointment to Old Bar if you wish and cancel your appointment in Taree. This service is free, the same as anywhere else. Old Bar Pharmacy supports local organisations financially through the Local Heroes program. Just see the jars on the counter where you can direct support to your organisation of choice after purchasing non-prescription items. New playground at the beach MidCoast Council completed the establishment of new playground equipment at the beach reserve on the original site, next to the swimming pool. This occurred in time for the school holidays and is being made good use of already. Craft@Old Bar Craft@Old Bar is currently in recess during the school holidays but resumes on February 2. The venue is the Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Hall Street, Old Bar from 11am to 2pm. Bring your own lunch; tea and coffee supplied. Usually there is a workshop each session, however there is no need to participate. You are most welcome to bring your own craft, or do nothing and just enjoy yourself and the company. The aim is to get together, relax, create and have some fun and fellowship. They care about each other! Further information is available from 0415 785 608. More information re next workshop later this month.

