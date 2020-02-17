sport, local-sport,

Cricketers and community members from across the Old Bar and Harrington areas will soon have access to new cricket nets at Esmond Hogan Oval. Over the past 12 months, Old Bar CC has been successful in obtaining $60,000 for the project from the NSW Office of Sport ICC T20 World Cup Legacy Fund and the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund. Old Bar Cricket Club (OBCC) president Shane Nash said the project is key to ensure safe and quality playing spaces where players can develop their skills. "We have many players that utilise this ground, and we were extremely excited to receive notification that our application for both grants were successful,'' he said. "We are eager to commence the project and look forward to working with, MidCoast Council, the successful contractor and our cricket community as a joint venture to construct these new nets and provide a safe playing area for our cricket community." OBCC secretary Yvonne Nash is excited by the possibility that the new nets will attract new players to the Club, especially female players and was thankful to those who assisted with the application process. "Our club is focused on providing ongoing participation for all players both male and female. The construction of these new nets will allow us to promote and increase new cricketing programs for juniors plus enhance the local talented players pathways." "OBCC would also like to acknowledge the collaboration between MidCoast Council, Kate Jackson from Cricket NSW and the club that led to a successful application. The Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund and NSW Office of Sport ICC T20 World Cup Legacy Fund will again be open for applications in 2020. In addition, Cricket Australia chief executive, Kevin Roberts announced that Australian cricketers will offer up to $2 million as cricket comes together to support clubs impacted by bushfire emergency. "Australian cricketers are providing up to $2 million through the Grassroots Cricket Fund to support the many cricket clubs and cricket communities impacted by 2019/20 bushfire emergency re-establish their clubs and get back on their feet." Cricket NSW and OBCC are confident the nets will be ready for use by the commencement of the 2020/21 season. Anyone seeking more information about grant opportunities for local cricket clubs can contact Cricket NSW Conference Administrator (Mid North Coast), by email at kate.jackson@cricketnsw.com.au.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/w3c5RkWqhDpbAAYxLFzz3k/fb767b5a-5005-414e-aa6d-fbdedd0f128c.JPG/r13_174_6000_3557_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg