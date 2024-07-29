Hallidays Point Public School powers into Hunter basketball semi-finals

THE majority of players in the Hallidays Point Public School girl's basketball team are more at home on the netball court, however, that hasn't stopped the side from powering into the semi-finals of the Hunter PSSA competition.
Hallidays Point crushed Scone 44-14 in the quarter final this week to set up a showdown against Branxton at a date to be confirmed in August. Victory there would see the side move into the Hunter final against the winner of the Newcastle/Lake Macquarie area semi-final.
"We played the first couple of knockout games in Taree in June, beating Forster Public 46-4, and Old Bar 25-22,'' coach Kiera Hochkins said
Kiera said that Tilly Murray is the only player in the squad with a basketball background. Tilly was a member of the Taree Tornadoes under 12 representative team this year. She is also the only year four player in the side.
"The rest are talented Hallidays Point Netball Club players who have transferred their quality skills onto the basketball court,'' Kiera explained.
They are Ella McDonald, Sienna Lawrence, Skye Nicholson, Amellia Webster, Lilly Gorman and Charlize Swain. All are in year 6.
