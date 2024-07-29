Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Simmo's Bloody Good Tour encouraging bloody good humans

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 29 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Central Coast father who is undertaking the incredible endeavour of visiting every blood donor centre across the country will kick off the national tour in Taree, encouraging locals to get on board "The Bloody Good Tour".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.