Simmo's Bloody Good Tour encouraging bloody good humans

A Central Coast father who is undertaking the incredible endeavour of visiting every blood donor centre across the country will kick off the national tour in Taree, encouraging locals to get on board "The Bloody Good Tour".
Simmo Braun starts his year-long tour at the Taree Blood Donor Centre in Macquarie Street, Taree, on Friday, August 2, 2024.
Supporting him at Taree Blood Donor Centre will be MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle who is donating blood for the cause, and Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson.
Simmo Braun is aiming to save thousands of Aussie lives during a tour of all Australian blood centres and is calling on locals who have never donated blood or plasma before to sign up for The Bloody Good Tour Lifeblood team Bloody Good Humans.
He also wants to spread the word about how saving lives can bring wellbeing, happiness, and connection, with Lifeblood research* showing that four in five donors think donation is good for their mental health and one in four associate feeling energised with donating blood.
"Over a period of 12 months my kids and I will be caravaning across the country to visit every town with a blood donor centre and I and my crew will donate plasma fortnightly," Simmo said.
"While I haven't experienced the need for blood myself, last year I faced some deep personal challenges and I found regular blood donation positively impacted my mental health.
"I've experienced tough times, just like everyone else, and as a blood donor the lifesaving part of my identity lifts my spirits.
"Thousands of Australians are alive because of blood donors, and those people have families, friends, teammates, colleagues, clients, whose lives are also better as a result, that is a pretty special feeling!
"I want people to know that if they are experiencing similar life challenges, that doing good feels good, and blood donation is a great way to feel connected and happy and be a bloody good human."
Lifeblood spokesperson Ruth Harrison said that a survey of donors and non-donors to find out what they think about blood donation and it's impacts on mental and general health supported Simmo's experience.
"Our findings show that people who donate blood strongly believe that blood donation is positive for their mental health, with most reporting they felt nothing but good after their donation," Ms Harrison said.
"With blood demand at a 10 year high and plasma demand the highest it's ever been, we're calling on locals in Taree to show their support by donating blood and registering for the Bloody Good Tour donation team,"
"Our donor centres are happy places filled with ordinary people doing extraordinary things, and we think many people out there could benefit from being a part of this community."
