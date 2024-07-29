The Forgotten War remembered in Taree on armistice anniversary

The "Forgotten War", as the Korean War is widely known, is anything but forgotten in Taree.
Since 1995, the Taree RSL Sub-branch as held an annual remembrance ceremony to commemorate the cease fire of the war on July 27, 1953, and honour the Korean War veterans.
Usually held outside the front of the club at the Taree RSL War Memorial, this year the service was held indoors on Saturday, July 27 at Club Taree.
"It turned out to be a wonderful setting," Taree RSL Sub-branch president, Darcy Elbourne said.
"I thought it was intimate. Everyone was close together. It just gave us a nice warm atmosphere, and obviously with the cold weather outside, everyone was pleased to be inside."
The Korean War ran from 1950 and ceased with an armistice in 1953. As time marches on, veteran numbers from the Forgotten War are dwindling. It is for this reason Darcy Elbourne said the 2024 commemoration of the ceasefire was an "extra special" event.
Two of the special guests were Korean War veterans, John McDonnell of Coopernook and Mac Austin of Forster.
"They are In their 90s but sprightly in their step, and they are very pleased and honoured to be with us to be our extra special guests on the day," Darcy said.
They're treasures. There's not many left.- Taree RSL Sub-branch president, Darcy Elbourne
"They're treasures. There's not many left.
"All our veterans are special, but we're honouring them on their special day. That's what makes it that much better."
Other special guests were federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie, state Member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson, MidCoast Council deputy mayor Alan Tickle, Inspector Matthew Hinton from Manning Great Lakes Police District.
For years, members of the Korean community in Concord, Sydney from the Cheil Church, have made the annual trip up to Taree for the commemoration service.
"They are very supportive and still paying their respects and thank you for the support the Australian Army gave in in the Korean War," Darcy said.
This year, around 20 Cheil Church members came, young and old.
Darcy said one very touching moment was at lunch after the ceremony, when a young Korean high school student presented John O'Donnell and Mac Austin with a gift each.
The "Forgotten War" is so called because it came off the heels of the end of World War II, a mere four years between battles.
It was a small scale operation in comparison to a world war, and the public were not asked to volunteer to serve.
"A lot of the older diggers [from WWII] considered it was only just a little backyard thing," Darcy explained.
We haven't forgotten that war and we're proud of the service that those that went there did.- Darcy Elbourne
"They used to say, 'well, that wasn't that wasn't a real war, we went to the real war'.
"We haven't forgotten that war and we're proud of the service that those that went there did.
"Any conflict like that is bad, but it shouldn't be forgotten that they went and served for Australia.
"But, I think they've all grown to know now that they're not forgotten, and they're a proud part of our military history."
