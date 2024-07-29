Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Olivia's relay gold caps a great couple of weeks in sport for Wingham

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 29 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S been a big couple of weeks for Wingham on the sporting front with a State of Origin win and now an Olympic gold medal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.