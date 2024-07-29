Olivia's relay gold caps a great couple of weeks in sport for Wingham

IT'S been a big couple of weeks for Wingham on the sporting front with a State of Origin win and now an Olympic gold medal.
Wingham junior rugby league product Mitch Barnett was among the stars of the NSW team that won the third State of Origin match in Brisbane a fortnight ago. Barnett was making his Origin debut at the age of 30. The middle forward now plays for the New Zealand Warriors in the NRL.
Olivia Wunsch was a member of the gold medal winning Australian women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay team at Paris. Olivia's mum, Alison (nee Cross) is a former member of the Wingham Swimming Club as were her siblings, Andrew and Megan. Olivia's nan, Sue Cross of Wingham, also had a long association with the swimming club.
The Sydney-based Olivia swam in the relay heats along with Bronte Campbell and watched the final as Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris won the gold medal ahead of the US and China in an Olympic record time of 3:28.92.
Alison, her husband husband Anthony and children Maddie and Tom were in Paris to watch Olivia compete. OIivia is 18 and this is her first Olympic Games.
