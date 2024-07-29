Back-to-back Bulls now have top five aspirations

TAREE City made it back-to-back wins and mathematically remain in the race for the Group Three Rugby League top five when upsetting Wingham 16-12 in the deferred match played at the Regional Bank Australia Stadium at Wingham.
The Bulls have now accounted for Port City and the Tigers in successive weeks to jump to sixth place on the ladder, three points adrift of adrift of Wingham. Three weeks ago the Bulls were at their lowest ebb, thrashed 62-6 by Old Bar when they struggled to get a side on the field due to sickness and injuries.
Club president Nigel Wallis said the effort against Wingham was full of character. Wingham led 10-10 at halftime through tries to Brannon Murray and Matt Bridge and a goal to Ethan Ferguson.
However, the Bulls dominated possession in the second half and two tries to winger Tyler Abbott from kicks and a goal to Tash Abbott locked the scores at 10-10 before Ferguson edged Wingham ahead again with a penalty goal, making it 12-10.
Taree City captain-coach Christian Hazard had been threatening the line all game. With time just about up he gathered in his own short kick to get to the line and score the game breaker.
Both sides had a player sent off. Wingham hooker Harry Lewis and Taree City interchange player Trey Simon were marched by referee Phil Rainger midway through the second half following an altercation.
Second rower Nathan Napier revelled in the heavy conditions for the Bulls while the Hazard brothers, Christian and Jake, were again outstanding in the halves. The Abbott brothers, Tyler on the wing and Tash at fullback, were also strong
The Abbott brothers and hooker Matt Burnes all backed up from the under 18 game.
"We're hoping to get some of our injured players back in the next couple of weeks,'' Wallis said.
"Zac Power, Joey and Toby De Stefano and Josh Northam should all be right soon while Nick Beacham will see a specialist this week and he hopes to return.''
However, Wallis said the replacements are doing the job at the moment, particularly the under 18 contingent.
The Bulls face a difficult road trip to Kempsey this weekend to meet Macleay Valley. They face Wingham again on Saturday, August 10 when the clubs play for the Kristylea Bridge Cup.
"We're just taking it a game at a time now,'' Wallis said.
"If we keep winning, we can make the five.''
INJURED Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said his side was on the wrong end of crucial decisions that he said turned the tide of the game.
"We didn't get the rub of the green,'' he said.
"That's my opinion. We still shouldn't have lost, but nothing went our way in the second half.''
Collins claimed the Bulls were incorrectly awarded a 40/20 kick at a crucial point of the second section.
"That was a game changer,'' he said.
Collins was happy with Wingham's first half performance.
"But the first set after halftime we put the ball out on the full and to Taree's credit, they pinned us down on our line,'' he said.
He said the Hazards were Taree's two best players "by a mile".
"They kicked us out of the game.''
Collins said the Tigers went into the game without seven players and most will still be sidelined next weekend.
"Depending on how Harry goes with the judiciary and with Ron in doubt, we could have nine out for the Wauchope game,'' he said.
Collins said lock Shannon Martin was again Wingham's best against the Bulls.
However, he hopes to have some players back for the August 10 game against the Bulls that is potentially season-defining.
It was Taree's most successful day of the year, with wins in the league tag and under 18s while the reserve grade played a draw.
"The reserve grade was the one most of thought we would win,'' Nigel Wallis said,
