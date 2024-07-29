Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Back-to-back Bulls now have top five aspirations

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 29 2024 - 11:03am, first published 10:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAREE City made it back-to-back wins and mathematically remain in the race for the Group Three Rugby League top five when upsetting Wingham 16-12 in the deferred match played at the Regional Bank Australia Stadium at Wingham.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.