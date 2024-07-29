Dragon boat club's learn to paddle program a prelude to annual regatta

MANNING Dragon Boat Club's annual regatta will be held on the Manning River Saturday, August 10 and Sunday August 11 at Endeavour Place Reserve.
The club has been working tirelessly to get approval, vendors, clubs and officials organised for the two-day event.
They are most excited about the Triple M Community Regatta which starts at 7.30am on the Saturday and are hoping to get four boats out racing against each other in the 150 metre event.
The club is offering a free Learn2Paddle day at the Endeavour Place clubhouse 8.30am this Saturday, (August 3) for an hour and hope to get plenty of support from the community.
Regatta coordinator Denise Yea and assistant Wendy Orman, are proud of the club's efforts in signing up keen paddlers. Again, each member was asked to get a least one friend or relative to sign up.
"We are also hoping a push through the media will also help spark some keen interest in the event,'' Denise said.
There is still time to join up and there will be space for those who decide to just come along on the day and sign up. Just bring $25 to cover your DBNSW fee and clothes that may get a little wet from the splashing that is bound to occur.
For more information contact Wendy (0407 543 813) or Kim (0410 686 991) or check the club's Facebook page.
After the community races the 11am Row4Cash competition starts where competitors can win $100 for rowing the furthest distance on a Concept 2 rower over 1 minute 30 seconds. The competition runs for an hour and costs only $5 to have a go.
Anyone is welcome to enter.
