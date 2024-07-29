Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Taree Wildcats ecstatic with response to benefit day for Matt Bevitt

By Mick McDonald
July 29 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DESPITE inclement weather Taree Wildcats Football Club officials were ecstatic with the response to a fund raising day at Omaru Park held to assist open age men's player Matt Bevitt in his battle with cancer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.