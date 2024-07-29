Taree Wildcats ecstatic with response to benefit day for Matt Bevitt

DESPITE inclement weather Taree Wildcats Football Club officials were ecstatic with the response to a fund raising day at Omaru Park held to assist open age men's player Matt Bevitt in his battle with cancer.
"It was sensational,'' Wildcats open age coach Ben Sedlen said.
The club is still tallying money.
"But it's a lot more than we thought we'd make, given how bad the weather was,'' Ben said.
Rain fell for much of the day and he said under normal circumstances matches would have been postponed.
"But we go through it,'' Ben added.
"A lot of people turned out and considering how wet it was, that was a great effort. Their support was much appreciated.''
Matt has been diagnosed with ductal carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of male breast cancer.
He joined the Wildcats this year after previously playing with Old Bar Barbarians.
Ben said an online auction attracted plenty of interest, with signed Lionel Messi jumpers proving particularly popular along with holiday packages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.