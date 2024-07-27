Old Bar Pirates down Port Sharks in heavy conditions at Old Bar

Old Bar Pirates moved to the top of the Group Three Rugby League competition on points differential with a slogging 18-12 win over the hitherto undefeated Port Sharks at Old Bar.
Both sides now have 15 points, one clear of Macleay Valley.
Conditions at Old Bar weren't conducive to rugby league. Rain on Friday and again Saturday ensured the field was heavy and the light was murky in the second half. However, the Pirates and Sharks still managed to produce a quality game. There wasn't much free-flowing football, which was understandable. But it was a tough slogfest from kickoff to fulltime with comparatively few errors.
Old Bar led 12-6 at halftime and it was 12-12 with a touch over five minutes left in the second half. Then Old Bar's Mhalikal Mercy found a chink in an Port defensive line that had been strong all game. He sprinted clear and positioned fullback John Stanley, who made it to the tryline as a wall of tacklers converged. Sam Eggins potted the conversion and Old Bar was able to maintain the six point advantage until fulltime. It was fitting that Mercy and Stanley combined for the game breaker as they were two of the best players on the field.
"We'll take two points against the Sharks any day,'' Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry puffed at fulltime.
"I'm over the moon with the way we completed. Our outside backs dug deep and we had a few middle forwards played some massive minutes.''
"Once everyone gets back we're going to have some selection headaches, but that's a good thing,'' he said.
The Pirates called Jake Saunders into the side to replace the suspended winger Emmanuel Solie and he responded with a solid performance.
"Jake's been playing unreal in reserve grade,'' Henry said.
"He earned his shot and he didn't miss a beat.''
Henry said the Mercy will be yet another great addition to the Pirates roster.
"How good was he?" he asked rhetorically.
"He was big for us in the back row. We asked him to fill in there for us and he was massive.''
While the Pirates now are now on top of the ladder on averages, Henry said there's a lot of work to do yet before they can claim the minor premiership.
"There's plenty of footy to be played yet,'' he said.
Port coach Matt Hogan again praised his side's defence.
"It was a tough game, but I was disappointed with our handling errors,'' he said.
"But the judgement has to be better in the middle as well,'' he added, somewhat cryptically.
Two of Old Bar's three tries came from kicks. The game was only minutes old when Old Bar halfback Jordan Worboys put up a kick and winger Simon Wise came up with a try following a scramble over the tryline.
Port responded when cente Jye Little accepted a well-timed pass close to the line to race over and cross under the posts. Halfback Will Ramsey converted and the Sharks led 6-4.
Another Worboys kick was knocked down by Old Bar and Stanley was first to the ball to post Old Bar's second and five-eighth Sam Eggins landed the goal. Eggins, who had another sound game, landed a penalty goal just before halftime.
Port drew level in the second half when Wise was penalised for an play-the-ball infringement after he fielded the ball behind his line and ran into play. Two rucks later interchange player Malachi Joseph ploughed over from dummy half and Ramsay's goal made it 12-12.
Prop Mitch Smith turned in a mighty game for the Sharks in a contest were both packs were willing to get into the grind. The sides will meet again at least once in the finals series, their two clashes so far whetting the appetite.
Old Bar caused the upset of the season in league tag when beating the Sharks 10-8. The Pirates downed Lake Cathie 12-4 in the under 18s while Port took out the reserve grade 6-0.
Meanwhile, Taree City made it two wins in two weeks when beating Wingham 16-12 after the Tigers led 10-0 at one point. Under 18 player Tyler Abbott crossed twice for Taree.
Old Bar 18 (J Stanley 2, S Wise tries, S Eggins 3 goals) defeated Port Macquarie 12 (J Little, M Joseph tries, W Ramsey 2 goals).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.