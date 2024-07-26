There's football, and there's football

Football is life, in the words of Dani Rojas of Ted Lasso fame.
Dani, of course, is talking about real football - the world game.
So I was a bit put back when working on sports stories in regional Victoria. To explain, I was helping out on a couple of sites in Victoria in my down time and reading sports stories was part of that job.
Up here in the north we colloquially call rugby league and union 'football' but acknowledge which code we are referring to - Taree Old Bar Rugby League Club and Manning River Ratz Rugby Club as examples.
But in regional Victoria, there's no reference to Australian rules in the club name - it's just 'football'. Is that a little bit arrogant or dismissive of the 'world game'?
We know the southerners are passionate about their game, but more passionate than league followers? Given NSW's success (finally) in the 2024 State of Origin series - which is still being talked about in our house - it's a hard call.
We have an ardent football fan in our family. He's lived in London, watched numerous games live in those wonderful stadiums, visited Old Trafford and been involved in a pitch invasion (today's picture, happened in 2016). He started with the Wingham Warriors when he was just old enough to play and after a stint in league, he went back to play for the Warriors for a couple of years.
In Barcelona a few years ago we visited the Camp Nou which Wikipedia tells me is undergoing renovations and will be the largest stadium in Europe and the second largest in the world when it reopens next year.
And I think we all became fans of the world game last year watching the Matildas in the Women's World Cup. An Olympic medal in Paris is a distinct possibility.
I suppose I will just have to forgive the Victorians. And maybe sometime down the track, I might get a lesson in the rules and nuances of the game so I can more appreciate the stories I've been reading.
Have a great weekend,
Toni Bell
Editor, Manning River Times
