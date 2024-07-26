On the bench with Mick and Mardi

JUST 12 months ago the Wauchope Rugby League Club was in the doldrums.
The Blues were also rans in first and reserve grades and were forced to forfeit reserve grade on occasions due to a lack of players. However, there's been a resurgence in 2024, with Wauchope performing strongly in all grades.
Wauchope president Paul Walsh explains today On The Bench how the committee went about turning around the club's fortunes. He said re-connecting with the community and putting pride back into the Wauchope jumper were two major aspirations. Signing Beau White as first grade player-coach has proven to be a masterstroke.
On the Bench went north for the fourth time this season, with Port News journalist Mardi Borg filling in for regular co-host Gary Bridge. In an expansive interview, Walsh spoke about the rise of women's rugby league in the Hastings and some milestone moments the club has enjoyed this year.
The winner of the Manning Hotel player of the week is also announced. On The Bench, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree
