Drag race association sets record for August 3 meeting

MID North Coast Drag Racing Association sold out the 50 slots for Saturday August 3's race day to be held at Taree Airport in nine minutes.
The waiting list of 35 is now also full.
"People are still calling me asking if they can get a start,'' club spokesman Bradley Cooper said. "When I tell them we're sold out they ask to be put on the waiting list. I have to tell them that's full as well.''
While he said the slots usually go quickly, nine minutes if a record that even surprised the association.
This will be the first time the association has raced in winter, with the other meetings held in March or September/October. The association held its first race day at the airport in 2019.
Club president Nathan Cooper told the Times last year he'll never forget the day, as it coincided with the start of the disastrous bushfires that ravaged the Manning.
Bradley Cooper said events should start at 10am on Saturday, August 3.
