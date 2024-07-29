Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Councillors adopt Old Bar Park master plan

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated July 29 2024 - 12:17pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle has described the final master plan for Old Bar Park as "monumental" after councillors attending the July 24 ordinary meeting agreed to adopt the document.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.