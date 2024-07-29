Councillors adopt Old Bar Park master plan

Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle has described the final master plan for Old Bar Park as "monumental" after councillors attending the July 24 ordinary meeting agreed to adopt the document.
"It is a great outcome for Old Bar," Cr Tickle said.
Extensive and positive community input assisted council develop the final master plan.
During an exhibition period (April 22-May 27) of the draft document council received 150 submissions and one objection from the community resulting in a number of changes to the document.
The master plan came about after councillors adopted the MidCoast Open Space and Recreation Strategy 2023-35 which recommended the development of a strategy for Old Bar.
Old Bar Park is a key precinct within the Old Bar community and provides a range of sporting, event, tourism, social and recreational activities, MidCoast Council senior landscape architect, Craig Luff reported to councillors before the start of the July 24 ordinary meeting.
"Development of a master plan for the park provides a strategic vision for future development of the site," Mr Luff said.
"It was recognised the views, ideas and experiences of the community would provide for important background and insight to inform the development of the master plan for Old Bar Park."
With the community's assistance council staff have addressed a number of concerns which included an array of car parking issues, lighting intrusion, upgrading stormwater outlets and recreational improvements.
A number of changes were made as a result of the extensive community consultation period, with councillors acknowledging the extensive community consultation that had been undertaken and the responsiveness of staff to the community feedback.
Implementation of the master plan will be dependent on securing external funding to deliver the works.
Cr Tickle said the consultation process enabled a lot of input from the Old Bar community.
"And, the important part of this is the input they gave was listened to by council," Cr Tickle said.
"The concerns of the community were recognised; there was strong communication with sporting groups and other recreational groups; it certainly was a good outcome.
"It needs to be understood, however, that the adoption of this master plan is not an instant expectation that suddenly there is going to be work on the ground.
"While there is a substantial amount of funds available from former section 94 contributions that have been earmarked for this type of work, it won't go anywhere far enough to construct all of the work or complete all of the work as indicated in that plan.
"There's going to be a reliance on grant funding, there needs to be patience from the Old Bar community before all that work that's earmarked comes to an eventuality.
"But you need to start with a master plan in the first place to even look at attracting grants," Cr Tickle said.
Mayor, Claire Pontin said the plan was developed in-house, without the need for consultants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.