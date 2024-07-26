Cedar Party Creek Bridge works delayed by wet weather

The recent run of bright sunny weather has seen work on the replacement of Cedar Party Creek Bridge at the entrance to Wingham pick up.
Unfortunately, the sustained wet weather in the weeks prior slowed the work down to a crawl, delaying the opening of the detour until mid September.
MidCoast Council director of infrastructure and engineering, Rob Scott said the clear weather should allow for construction to build in intensity.
"It's obviously not ideal to have all this wet weather, when it comes to construction works it is obviously going to slow everything down," he said.
"But on the other side of the coin ultimately, it's better to have too much rain than not enough after seeing the effects of droughts across the country in the recent years.
Crews are currently working the temporary detour route and filling of the embankment at Chrissy Gollan Park which includes the widening of Wingham Road.
The $39 million project is expected to be completed by late 2025 weather permitting.
For regular updates on the project visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/cedar-party-creek-bridge.
