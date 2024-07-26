Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News
Council

Cedar Party Creek Bridge works delayed by wet weather

By Staff Reporters
July 26 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The recent run of bright sunny weather has seen work on the replacement of Cedar Party Creek Bridge at the entrance to Wingham pick up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.