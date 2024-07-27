Outside anglers target snapper

SNAPPER continue to dominate the outside fishing catches in the past week.
Both north and south close-in grounds have produced fish to 9kgs while small trag have been boated from the north.
Tailor to 1kg have been caught from Crowdy beach up around Abbey's Creek while a few salmon have also been landed.
Harrington beach has produced good catches of bream while Crowdy boat harbour is still fishing well for luderick and bream when the seas are up.
In the river it's bream, luderick and flathead fished from the river wall. The best bream are being taken at night on mullet strips, yabbies and prawn baits.
Luderick are day time fish and are taking green weed.
Flathead are being caught from the river wall on soft plastics and bait fished close-in, where the rocks meet the sand.
In further positive news for anglers good weather should continue for the next week or so.
