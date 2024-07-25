Le Tour de Taree smashes goal for Ronald McDonald House

Club Taree's le Tour de Taree has officially reached the finish line after raising $597,205 for Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern NSW over the past 10 years.
This year saw the Club Taree Community Team go bold with a target of raising $100,000 in what was its 10th Anniversary event. The team officially broke all records by raising $191,013 during the three week spectacle which was the 10th Anniversary le Tour de Taree.
This year's fundraising officially ended with the sold out 10th Anniversary le Tour de Taree Black Tie Gala, which saw 300 people witness the iconic end to le Tour de Taree.
The event was both a celebration of both the team and the community for their contributions to le Tour de Taree over the last 10 years.
The gala was headlined, and emceed, by Australian stage royalty, Rhonda Burchmore OAM, with Australian tenor Mark Vincent providing extra entertainment. Guests later danced the night away to The White Tree Band.
The event was also used to announce the end of le Tour de Taree after 10 years, and initiative which grew from a simple idea into Taree's largest fundraising event.
"Tonight we call the curtain on something good, on something so good we can't bear to lessen its legacy," Paul Allan, Club Taree CEO announced to attendees on the night.
"Tonight, we finish on top, and finish without regret. Tonight, we accept that we have ridden our last kilometre, pedalled our last bike, we have officially reached the finish line, and contently and with quiet resolve we lay le Tour de Taree to rest.
"I am so proud of the combined efforts of my team; le Tour de Taree has, for the last 10 years been our favourite time of year.
"It has instilled in us a remarkable sense of community, and the legacy in which it has left will continue to inspire us as we tackle new projects and initiatives to support our much-loved community."
Shortly after guests bore witness to a video presentation of the last 10 years of le Tour de Taree which was accompanied by Mark Vincent performing, Time to Say Goodbye.
Paul Allan shut down service across the Club and invited all Club Taree staff both past and present to the dancefloor for the fundraising announcements.
The total funds raised by the Club Taree Community Team across all initiatives over the last 10 years now totals in excess of $1.14million.
Le Tour de Taree was conceived to mirror le Tour de France in distance and time.
Over the last 10 years the team has ridden in excess of 67,000 kilometres and volunteered some 4783 hours to pedal and raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern NSW.
The team launch a number of fundraising initiatives each year to coincide with the le Tour de Taree, including the famous Trivia Night, which this year raised over $60,000 for the cause.
The team will continues to support the charity across new initiatives.
The team now turns their focus to this years Club Taree Mental Health Challenge, raising funds to support services which support youth mental health and wellbeing.
