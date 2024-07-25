Manning River Times
Le Tour de Taree smashes goal for Ronald McDonald House

By Staff Reporters
July 25 2024 - 12:00pm
Club Taree's le Tour de Taree has officially reached the finish line after raising $597,205 for Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern NSW over the past 10 years.

