Tinonee Topics: Old Holden Car Club visits Mondrook

Society members welcomed a group of eight holiday makers from the Central Coast last Friday. They were staying out at Harrington Caravan Park and made the journey to Tinonee and later went across to Wingham. All were very complimentary of the displays and items on show at the museum and enjoyed having a group photo taken on the front steps of the museum. They were also given a copy of our recently published Tinonee Historical Society Champion Newsletter and hopefully will spread the news of our existence.