Tinonee Topics: Old Holden Car Club visits Mondrook

Mondrook Hall was the venue last weekend for members of the Old Holden Car Club when they gathered for their recent outing.
We were heading into Taree on Saturday and passed a number of beautiful shiny models making their way to the hall. It is great to get a glimpse of these vehicles not only for us "oldies" but also for the younger generataion - as they say they don't make 'em like they used to.
Hall members are reminded that their AGM has been set down for Monday, August 5 at 7pm. Come along and help keep this important venue operating for the local community.
August 15 is the date set down for Wingham RSL Sub-branch Auxiliary's 95th birthday celebrations. The Auxiliary has been serving the community all these years. The celebrations will be in the form of luncheon to be held at the Wingham Services Club commencing at 10.45am. The guests will be entertained by Greg Hayes and there will also be raffles and maybe some memorabilia on display.
The society's recent meeting attracted eight members together with a number of apologies being received. Items on the agenda included the upcoming 21st AGM set down for August 24 to be held at the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall at 1.30pm, when it is hoped to have Mr Ken Beeton speak on the history of the milk and cream boats that were the river transport of days gone by.
Invitations have been printed and will soon be going out to special guests and former members as well as Tinonee locals to help the society celebrate its 21st birthday which is planned for Saturday, September 28 from 12.30pm onward. More details will be released as the event date gets closer.
The society is looking at joining a coach trip with a local bus service, Tinonee Bus Service, when they take a trip on SS Wangi in early December. Final details are still being worked out for the event which is set down for Saturday, December 7. A small committee of members met last Saturday to discuss the update of the Society's Collection Policy and this will soon be in print and on file at the museum.
Society members welcomed a group of eight holiday makers from the Central Coast last Friday. They were staying out at Harrington Caravan Park and made the journey to Tinonee and later went across to Wingham. All were very complimentary of the displays and items on show at the museum and enjoyed having a group photo taken on the front steps of the museum. They were also given a copy of our recently published Tinonee Historical Society Champion Newsletter and hopefully will spread the news of our existence.
Students returned to school on Tuesday, July 23 July after the holiday break which I hope both students and teachers enjoyed as it looks like a busy term ahead. Round three of the debating competition took place on Thursday, July 25 and I hope it went well all the participants.
