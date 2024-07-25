Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Tinonee Topics: Old Holden Car Club visits Mondrook

By Pam Muxlow
Updated July 25 2024 - 12:46pm, first published 10:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Holden Car Club on a previous visit to Wingham. Picture supplied
Old Holden Car Club on a previous visit to Wingham. Picture supplied

Mondrook Hall

Mondrook Hall was the venue last weekend for members of the Old Holden Car Club when they gathered for their recent outing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.