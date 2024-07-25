Friends of Kiwarrak to hold community gathering on eve of logging

Environmental group Friends of Kiwarrak will be holding a community gathering to display community sentiment against logging in areas of the Kiwarrak State Forest.
To be held from 4pm on Monday, July 29, the Stand Tall for our Trees event is an invitation for the public to join the group in a display of community opposition to the logging in compartments 10 to 13 within the forest, scheduled to begin the following day.
Friends of Kiwarrak spokesperson Clare Rourke says the event aims to highlight the urgent need to protect koalas and other threatened species at risk by the expansion of logging within a specific area of the forest.
"We're not saying don't log anywhere - we didn't oppose compartment seven that they're logging now...(but) we're saying don't log here," she said.
"Even though in our hearts we hope they don't log anywhere, we're not asking for that, and I really think it's a reasonable, very moderate, modest request."
A solution the group sees as equitable to both the koala population and logging interests is the establishment of a limited flora reserve within the area of compartments 10 to 13.
Setting aside the area would offer some level of protection to koala populations which have reportedly been reduced by 50-80 per cent as a result of the 2019 fires.
This area contains recreational bike tracks along with at-risk koala habitats and, under the Friends of Kiwarrak's plan, would remain part of the state forest and under Forestry Corporation of NSW's management.
"We've asked to create a flora reserve, and the flora reserve would still be managed by state forests - it's not a national park so it would have free access and you could still walk your dogs and ride your bikes and have your horses there - but it would also acknowledge the special qualities of that area," Clare Rourke said.
In March this year a motion tabled in the New South Wales Legislative Council by Greens MP and spokesperson for the environment, Sue Higginson, called on the government to "immediately move to prevent logging in Kiwarrak State Forest".
Despite undergoing a number of amendments, the motion was met with approval in principle by both government and the opposition, with Minister for the Environment, Penny Sharpe stating;
"The Government cannot and will not accept a future without koalas in the wild in New South Wales. We are taking action to bring that important species back from the brink."
Earlier this week NSW Minister for Agriculture, Tara Moriarty MLC met with representatives of Friends of Kiwarrak to discuss the issue.
After listening to the group's submission the minister declined their request to suspend the commencement of logging operations in compartments 10-13 within Kiwarrak State Forest.
The Friends of Kiwarrak community gathering will be held at the corner of Bucketts Way and Lantana Crossing Road, Tinonee on Monday, July 29 commencing at 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.