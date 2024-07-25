Little terns at Farquhar Inlet suffering from human disrespect of fences and rules

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service recently reported that after 20 years of the endangered little terns' numbers declining, there seemed to be a resurgence in populations with a 15 per cent increase in numbers last breeding season.
Those results were collated after monitoring of 16 sites on the NSW coast, including Harrington and Farquhar Inlet at Old Bar, during the last breeding season, with 430 breeding pairs observed in NSW, up from 380 the previous season, and 100 more fledglings surviving than the previous season.
Harrington sandpit saw 25 breeding pairs of little terns lay 73 eggs and raise 13 fledglings, however, sadly the Farquhar colony bucked the trend.
"We didn't see as good a result at all," Katherine Howard, NPWS project officer threatened species said.
"Farquhar beach hosted approximately 12 breeding pairs who laid 68 eggs and raised between 9-12 fledglings [compared to 117 fledglings in 2014].
"In a state-wide context, these two sites are very important."
While foxes were to blame for some of the losses at Harrington, it was a different story at Farquhar.
"I'm sorry to say we had a lot of human disturbance at that site this season, which is an ongoing problem at Farquhar Inlet," Ms Howard said.
"Loads of (4WD) drivers doing the wrong thing, crashing through the fences. People taking their domestic dogs there all the time, even though it's a it's a no dog beach.
"It's a real shame."
However, Ms Howard said at Harrington Beach the vast majority of people do the right thing and are respectful of the temporary shorebird fences.
"Up and down the state we wouldn't be getting this increase in numbers, if it weren't for the fact that the majority of beach users do the right thing and do make a lot of effort to 'share the shore' with wildlife, but it would just be great if we could see that reflected at Farquhar as well," Ms Howard said.
"We don't necessarily need to stop vehicles on that site. It just needs to be better regulated. We need more enforcement activity.
"We and MidCoast Council and others having invested quite a lot of time and effort in community engagement and education over the past few years. And we were seeing improvements in driver behaviour and avoiding the fenced areas and so on, but sadly this year it was a bit of a free for all and the fence was knocked down several times, especially around the Australia Day weekend."
Ms Howard said the human activity on the beach around that time is a mixture of locals and visitors, and it is the visitors who are hard to reach with the messaging to be respectful of the fences and beach rules.
Beach users can "share the shore'"with endangered beach-nesting birds by:
For more information on beach-nesting birds in NSW, visit Share the Shore.
