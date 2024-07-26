Super bowling year for Ruprecht family

BY any measure it's been a successful year on the greens at Club West for the husband and wife bowling combination of Lois and Errol Ruprecht.
In what is certainly a club first and probably for Zone 11, the Ruprechts were named the club's men's and women's bowler of the year at the recent presentation.
It was the third successive bowler of the year award for Errol. He dominated the club championships, skipping teams to win the fours, triples and pairs. Errol, along with John Barnard, shared the Kevin Buckley club champions award.
Not to be outdone, Lois, who is also the women's club president, won the singles championship and was a member of the successful triples side. She was also in the team that finished runner up in the club pairs.
The trophy cabinet at the Ruprecht household is straining under the weight of the year's successes. Now they're looking for further wins in 2024/25.
