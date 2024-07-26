Taree City Bulls to give youth a chance as injuries strike

TAREE City look set to continue their youth policy in tomorrow's Group Three Rugby League game against Wingham at Wingham's Regional Australia Bank Stadium.
Injuries and illness have forced the Bulls to give some of the club's promising under 18s a start in first grade in the past fortnight.
Last Sunday against Port City, where the Bulls recorded a boilover 42-6 win, Taree had three 18s, brothers Tash and Tyler Abbott and hooker Matt Burnes in their starting 13 for first grade. All played in the junior game earlier in the day.
All played strong, with the diminutive Burnes scoring his maiden first grade try.
Club president Nigel Wallis said earlier this week he didn't expect the Bulls would have too many of their injured players back for Saturday's game.
Taree recorded their first win for the season when thrashing the Breakers. Brothers Christian and Jake Hazard were outstanding at half and five-eighth. Christian, the captain-coach, finished with three tries while his brother scored one and claimed the player of the match award in his best game since joining the club this year.
The Bulls have moved off last spot and are now a point clear of Forster-Tuncurry.
While a finals place is out of the question, the Bulls will have two major ambitions in 2024, to avoid the wooden spoon and also win the Kristylea Bridge Cup in the August 10 clash against Wingham at Taree.
The clubs have played for the cup each year since 2014 and Taree has just to one success.
Taree's 200 game front rower Matt Taupe said earlier this year that the match is a highlight of the season for the Bulls and is always keenly contested, no matter where the sides are placed on the ladder.
The day is also the club's annual fundraiser for Manning Valley Can Assist.
Tomorrow's clash is a game deferred from June 1 due after the Wingham ground was closed due to wet conditions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.