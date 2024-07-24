Schmitzer's outstanding round in windy conditions

CHRIS Isaak was correct when he crooned: "What a wicked game to play, make me feel this way".
Saturday golf was so tough. I think I would rather have been in the office. Taree has apparently now knocked the renowned windy city, Chicago, off its mantle. Hearty congratulations to Bryan Schmitzer for being the only golfer to play to their handicap with 36 points. Bryan did not card a single wipe, outstanding in those conditions.
And how good did the epic green of Local Pest Experts appear on the club's roadside neon sign promoting last Saturday's event. Thanks again to Trent Chapman for his inaugural sponsorship.
Saturday results for the single stableford were as follows. There were 118 women and men and I think we are still searching for three windswept players in New Zealand.
The women played a seasonal single stableford sponsored by Robin Scott. Pam Worth won with Pam Worth 35 from Lynette Hubbard 34.
THIS Saturday we play a mixed and members fourball stableford. Thanks to Trevor Brown of Taree Auto Electrics for his continued sponsorship.
Saturday August 3 will be the Classic Design Jewellers monthly medal, but please note that it will also form the Medal of Medals for the 2023-24 season. This is for all monthly medal winners from the March 2023 medal up to and including the February 2024 medal.
Thank you to the players in this fold for being so patient whilst the golf management committee waited for the full course, carts and dry weather to be in-place to hold this annual event.
THE first round of the Stack Family fourball knockout concluded last Sunday. Congratulations to those teams that progressed.
Next round is due to be played on or before Sunday August 11. Keep an eye out for the next draw that will appear in the online time sheet once it is live, but details are also available from the pro shop. It was disappointing to see there were quite a few forfeits in the first round when the format and usual timing is quite well known by now, particularly when we could have looked at pairs outside the 32 before the draw was made.
The Super Seniors pennant team played Port Macquarie at Tallwoods last Friday and our seniors could only wrest half a point from Port. This Friday they travel to Port to face Wauchope with strict instructions from captain Oz Bellamy to hit the pillow a bit earlier this Thursday.
Last Saturday and Sunday, Lower North Coast men's and junior teams took on the Central Coast at Camden Haven. This is an annual cup event. The teams were a mix of six open men and six juniors. The LNC team featured three Taree golfers, Matt Walz and Steven O'Donoghue in the opens, and Noah De Wright in the juniors. Congratulations to all 3 for their notable selections. It was an outstanding position for the three of them to fill 25 per cent of the LNC team, particularly given the strength of all of the LNC club pennant players in the district.
Play on Saturday also encountered extreme winds. It played as a fourball with the Central Coast off to an early lead of 4.5 to 1.5 matches. But the LNC rallied on Sunday storming home to leave the final result 9 matches a piece, which means LNC retained the cup. Very well done to all.
On Sunday, LNC won 7 of 12 matches with Steve 2&1 and Matt 3&2 triumphing respectively. Noah put up a very good fight with little experience in this arena to finish 2 down.
FEATURE of last week's global golf was the 152nd Open Championship played at Royal Troon. Xander Schauffele prevailed at 9 under. He was calm, calculating and clinical the entire final round, shooting 65, including 31 on the final nine with not a bogey in-sight all day. As the engraver, well, engraved, I wondered how many players with an 'X' in their first or second name have triumphed previously in the open. Answer soon. Justin Rose and Billy Horschel tied for 2nd at 7 under. Best Aussies were Adam Scott at even and Jason Day 1 over. This is the first time since 1982 that all four majors in a year were won by players from the US.
There have in-fact been more players to hold the Claret Jug with a 'V, thanks Harry Vardon, or a 'Z', in their name, than an 'X'. Before Xander the only other player was Max Faulkner in 1951.
Good golfing and fair, not ferocious, winds to all
