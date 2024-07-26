Injury and suspension problems for Pirates

OLD Bar Pirates have suspension and injury issues going into Saturday's second showdown against Port Macquarie in the Group Three Rugby League game at Old Bar.
The Pirates and Sharks drew a physical contest 12-12 at Port Macquarie last Sunday in the regular-season game. They'll meet at Old Bar on Saturday in a match deferred from May 11 due to wet weather.
Old Bar will be without try scoring winger Emmanuel Solie who was suspended following a second half incident last week.
"We're trying to get the charge down graded, but he's definitely out this week,'' co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said.
"It's a bit of a juggling act at the moment and we're trying to put a team together.''
Back rower Mika Moemalo Ulu is battling a sternum injury and is unlikely to play while centre Drey Mercy has issues with a shoulder. Utility Dylan Coles is unavailable due to work commitments.
"It's not ideal coming up against the Sharks but we'll get a side on the paddock,'' Worboys said.
Back rower James Handford hopes to play but is battling tonsillitis while middle forward Matt Prior is still sitting out a suspension.
The Pirates dominated possession in both halves against the Sharks last weekend but Worboys admitted after the game their attack was clunky. All Old Bar's points came in the second half.
"We'll have to change our structure this week,'' he said.
"We need to be better in our completions and our attack needs to be more fluid and patient. We didn't force any repeat sets and we let them off the hook too easy when we were down their end.''
He said the Sharks are a great defensive unit, as their tackling effort showed last week.
"They're well educated with the line and system they work in. We'll have to break that down and I think if we can execute our game plan then I'm confident we can beat them. But it's different doing that under game pressure,'' he added.
The Sharks are a big side and Worboys said the Pirates will need to move them around and then ask questions through the middle later in the halves.
Worboys confirmed that under 18 player Sam Eggins will remain at five-eighth after he turned in a tidy effort last week in what was just his second first grade game.
"I thought Sam was solid, he just needs to take the line up a bit more to open up some space for the outside players. But I've been impressed with him.''
The Pirates are now down to third, two points shy of the Sharks and one behind Macleay, however, the Mustangs have played two more matches. Old Bar has a superior differential to the Sharks (152-122) so would move into first place with a win on Saturday.
OLD Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys hopes to manage his game workload leading into the Group Three Rugby League semi-finals.
Worboys is battling leg problems and he was struggling during stages of the second half last weekend against Port Sharks after he took a knock on his troublesome knee. The Pirates play the Sharks again on Saturday, this time at Old Bar.
"If I can take a break after Saturday I definitely will,'' he said. "After this week we play Forster then we go into a tough run home. Ideally I'll have a break because the knee plagued me a bit last week.''
He said having a complete rest or playing off the bench, as he did on occasions earlier in the season, remain options.
"The knee's not going to get better, so it's all maintenance. Time off isn't necessarily going to help but if I can avoid getting it bashed or twisted and turned, it will be beneficial.''
However, Worboys assured he is in no doubt for Saturday.
