Jockey-trainer Peter Graham's perfect ride ensures Born Conqueror's win

BORN Conqueror had gone desperately close to winning before being edged out at each of his two most recent Taree runs, but his trainer and jockey Peter Graham made sure that didn't happen again at the Manning Valley Race Club meeting on Tuesday.
The veteran dual licence-holder rode with all the vigour he could muster to practically lift Born Conqueror over the line to win the Stacks Law Firm Class 1 And Maiden Plate over 2000 metres.
Born Conqueror, the $3.80 second favourite, went to the lead on settling down and Graham typically rated him perfectly from in front, doing enough to stretch the field out and make it a decent staying test but without over-cooking his horse.
Graham began to push on the four-year-old gelding from the 500-metre mark and only one other horse was good enough to challenge in the straight.
That was the Glen Milligan-trained Killzy, the $4.80 third favourite ridden by Jeff Penza which came at Born Conqueror and certainly had his chance to win but could not get past Graham's galloper and was beaten half a length into second.
The $2.90 favourite, Special Day, was a further length and a quarter away in third place.
Born Conqueror has shown a distinct liking for the Taree track, where he has raced eight times for two wins, three seconds and a third. He hasn't finished in the placings anywhere else during his 13-start career.
