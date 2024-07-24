Sad week for veteran community

Three local veterans were laid to rest during this past week.
Sgt Patrick Robert Mcintyre, a 20 year Army veteran, died on Monday, July 15 and his funeral was held on Monday, July 22 at Hutchinson Family Funerals Chapel, Taree. Patrick served in infantry and then artillery.
Brigadier John Essex-Clark (Retired) was a Vietnam veteran and he was farewelled on Wednesday, July 18 at Manning-Great Lakes Memorial Gardens. He was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal for his achievements during Operation Crimp. John enlisted from the Rhodesian Army into the Australian Army in 1964. Tributes were provided by General The Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove and other senior military officers.
Peter Horrocks was a Vietnam veteran and a member of the Royal Australian Engineers. His funeral will be held on Friday, July 26 at the Manning-Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, having died on July 14.
RSL Sub-branch members were/will be in attendance at all three funerals and the military tribute provided by Old Bar vice-president, Bob Waller.
School holidays are over and it is back to craft next Wednesday, July 31.
To get us into the swing of things, we are going to use some of our resources from the craft cupboard with guidance from Joy and Jan. They will demonstrate a lovely embossed card. Give yourself a refresher on the Sizzix machine and embossing folders, and use some of our equipment. Requirements include plain card, papers, coloured pencils and any embellishments you would like to add.
Further information available from 0415 785 608.
Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch members recently had am important visit from Nigel McIntosh, a 20 year veteran who is now a registered nurse who works with Southern Cross Pain and Veteran Clinic.
Nigel met with the members at Club Old Bar for morning tea last week and provided a range of information regarding entitlements and benefits available to veterans and recommendations for health care.
Manning veterans and their family and friends will be undertaking low tide walks on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend. There are many other sport and recreation events coming up throughout the year.
