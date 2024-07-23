Manning Ratz need a bonus point win to claim rugby minor premiership

MANNING Ratz will finish minor premier in the Lower North Coast Rugby women's 10s competition and the club is also hoping to secure the men's minor title.
The Ratz finish the season-proper on Saturday with a home game against Wallamba. Wallamba currently leads the men's competition, however, Ratz president Steve Rees said if his side wins by more than seven points and score four tries they'll earn a bonus point and that will secure the minor premiership.
"We'll be at full strength for probably the first time this season and we're confident we can do that,'' Rees said.
Wallamba goes into the game following a close 17-14 win over Forster Tuncurry at Nabiac last weekend. Winner of Saturday's match will also secure the important home ground advantage for the major semi-final on Saturday, August 3.
"It's going to be a massive day for us, we have our sponsors' day and Old Boys day so we're expecting a big crowd,'' Rees said.
The Ratz snapped a three game losing streak when accounting for Old Bar Clams in a deferred match played on Tuesday night (July 23) at Taree Rugby Park.
Rees said the game was closer than the score indicates. However, the Ratz, with a full bench, clicked into gear, with Ricky Campbell outstanding at inside centre while Scott Howard and Jacob Humphreys were strong in the forwards. The loss also confirmed the Clams will miss the playoffs.
Tim Havea, Junior Havea and Nick Driessen tried hard for the Clams while Ratu Radrotini was the players' player.
Danielle Ridgeway ran in five tries and Natalie Griffiths three as the unbeaten Ratz ran in a record 81-0 win in the women's match. The Ratz defeated Wauchope at Wauchope last Saturday in their first game in five weeks, the hiatus caused by forfeits, byes and washed out fixtures.
Caitlin Horwood, Skye McBride and Hayley Egginton were the pick for the Clams. Old Bar will play in the finals this season in what has been the club's return to the women's 10s.
The Ratz be looking for another hit out on Saturday against Wallamba before the major semi on August 3 where it's expected they'll play either defending premiers, Gloucester or Wauchope.
Gloucester will host Old Bar on Saturday in the 10s and Forster Tuncurry plays Old Bar in the men's game, also at Gloucester.
Forster and Wauchope will clash in the men's minor semi-final on August 3, regardless of what happens on Saturday.
All minor and major semi-finals will be played at the one venue on August 3 with the winner of the men's major semi hosting the grand final on Saturday, August 17. The August 10 finals will be at the home ground of the losing side from the men's major semi.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.