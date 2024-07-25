Lara's on a mission at country nationals

MANNING hockey player Lara Watts has some unfinished business at the Australian Country Championships starting in Goulburn next Monday.
She's been a member of the NSW team for the past two years. On both occasions NSW has gone into the grand final unbeaten, only to lose in dramatic fashion to arch-rivals, Queensland. The first year it was by a goal when the championships were in Western Australia, last year in a shootout in Victoria. NSW fought back from a three goal deficit in 2023 before losing the shootout, adding to the side's frustration.
So Watts heads to Goulburn on a mission. She's the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, pocketing a $50 open order at Iguana.
"Thanks for reminding me,'' she laughed when NSW's final record was mentioned.
Watts retained her spot in the state side following the NSW open championships played in Newcastle. While Manning had a tough campaign at state, Watts was happy enough with her form, and incumbency can assist with these things.
"We'll have a new side this year, so it's going to be different,'' she said.
"There's a few younger players in there - like Chloe Neal from the Manning. But we'll still be pretty strong.''
The Queenslanders are again expected to be NSW's main opposition.
"They virtually had a whole new team last year and they were all pretty young, so they'll be tough again,'' she said.
Watts will play in the midfield. For the past two seasons she has been a member of the Australian Country under 21 team that toured Indonesia in 2023 and Malaysia this year.
"We were undefeated this year and it was an awesome trip,'' she said.
"It was good fun and I made lots of good friends, it was really great.''
She's now too old for the 21s so Watts will put her name down for the open team.
"I think the opens go to Hong Kong, so I'll nominate and see how I go,'' Watts said.
She reasons if NSW go deep into the national championships it will help her chances of making the national squad.
Watts has been happy with her form at club level with Tigers. She shares the captaincy with Jordan Hardy and Tigers are the unbeaten competition leaders in the Mid North Coast Hockey League heading into the semi-finals.
She's happy to stay in the Manning and doesn't make the trip to Newcastle to play in the premier league there, as is popular with other Manning players.
"I did it for a few years, but then COVID hit. I went down one year after that, but then it just became too much travel,'' Watts explained.
She's a shift worker as well, which makes it more difficult.
"No, I'm content playing here,'' Watts adds.
"The team's going well and I'm loving it.''
