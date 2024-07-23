Catching up with old friends at Queensland Garden Expo

This year, the Queensland Garden Expo celebrated its 40th anniversary - and what a memorable event it was.
Usually held over three days, this year the organisers promised "four days of great gardening to mark the 40th milestone and they did not disappoint.
Persistent rain showers did not deter the thousands of rubber boot clad, umbrella wielding visitors who turned up each day, totalling more than 40,000. An added bonus of the event being spread over four days meant less road congestion and easier parking.
The Expo is held in the Nambour Showgrounds and is spread over seven hectares, with more than 360 exhibitors selling and displaying just about everything a gardener could ever dream of owning.
The 50 plus nursery stalls sell everything from potted colour, ferns, fruit trees, bulbs, indoor plants, orchids, bromeliads, succulents and cacti to hedging plants, trees and shrubs. Many sell some quite unusual and rare plants and when the gates open at 8am on that first day, the keen collectors would give Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt a run for his money as they dash to grab that prized addition to the collection.
All the big names in the gardening world were back this year for this special occasion giving talks, demonstrations and mingling with the crowds - Costa Georgiadis, Sophie Thomson, Millie Ross, Jerry Coleby-Williams and Phil Dudman from ABC Gardening Australia, plus a host of other well-known speakers including Claire Bickle, Arno King and Kate Wall.
A highlight of the event was the inaugral Rooster Crowing Competition. There was no shortage of budding "cockle-doodle-doers" lining up to enter the daily heats, with the champion crower crowned on the final day.
Other highlights included the poultry display, the Floral Art Section and the local garden club displays.
I spent the four days promoting National Gardening Week in my role as National Ambassador, which will be celebrated in 2024 from October 13-19, encouraging everyone to "Dig In and Celebrate!".
This year the Queensland Garden Expo promised a great gardening experience over the four days and they certainly delivered. I
t was so good to catch up with friends, pick up a few new garden tips and with more than 50,000 plants on sale each day, its impossible to not come home with a few treasured purchases, if not a car full. I can't wait until next year!
