Johns River the base for annual three endurance horse rides

ZONE Six Endurance Riders will host 20km, 40km and 80km endurance horse rides based from the Johns River Village Reserve on August 3 and 4.
"We expect at least 100 plus horses and their riders and strappers, plus our vets and officials and a whole lot of local volunteers to attend Johns River for the weekend,'' endurance ride secretary Linda Henley said.
A 20km event will be held on Saturday afternoon and 40km and 80km events on Sunday. The riders and horses will start early and will ride through state forest tracks and out to a river view. The forest tracks also have distant views of the Three Brothers mountains.
Along the way there will be check-points and water stops available for horses and riders. The 40km and 80km riders will camp for for the weekend onsite and on private property and the 20km riders can opt to come and enjoy the ride and go home the same day.
Endurance horse riding is a great family sport and these rides are a good introduction to this horse discipline that suits anyone that likes riding in our beautiful forests and camping with friends and family, Linda said.
"We have several local riders in the Endurance NSW Youth Development Squad and they are mentored by experienced riders and guest speakers (zoom sessions) and get to attend clinics to improve their horsemanship skills,'' she added.
The YDS is open to any member aged 12 to -21 as long as they are riding independently.
Endurance NSW still has nine rides on the state calendar and local riders have several to choose from, all within a reasonable drive.
"We expect a great turn up at Johns River this year as we are the only ride on the calendar before the marathon 400km ride, Shahzada, which is running later in August for the first time in five years,'' Linda said.
For more information follow the Facebook page: Zone 6 Endurance Riders - nswera
