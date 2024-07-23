Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Johns River the base for annual three endurance horse rides

By Staff Reporters
July 23 2024 - 5:00pm
ZONE Six Endurance Riders will host 20km, 40km and 80km endurance horse rides based from the Johns River Village Reserve on August 3 and 4.

