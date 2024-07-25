Broken thumb could rule Tigers captain out of premier league captain

A BROKEN thumb sustained at training by skipper Jordan Hardy will impact on Tigers women's' Mid North Coast Hockey League premiership defence.
Tigers fear Hardy could be out for the rest of the premier league campaign.
"They've told her six weeks and if that's the case Jordie won't play premier league again this year,'' coach Janine Watts said.
There are two matches remaining before the start of the semi-finals. Under premier league rules the minor premier moves straight through to the grand final. Tigers are assured of the minor premiership.
The grand final venue is unknown as it will be played at the home ground of the men's minor premier. Last year the women's minor premier was the host.
Camden Haven currently leads Chatham, Sharks and Tigers, the other three contenders. Should Camden Haven finish first the grand final will be at Port Macquarie.
Tigers women have dominated the season to date and are unbeaten. This includes a 14-0 whitewash of Taree West earlier this week in a game highlighted by eight goals to Karla Baker.
However, coach Watts pointed out that Tigers will struggle for the next fortnight with players away or out. Hardy will be sidelined while Lara Watts has representative duty with the NSW Country women's team.
There are other injuries as well as players being unavailable for varying reasons.
"We're unbeaten to this point, we might not be by the end of the season, but we're not worried about that,'' the coach said.
"We just want to peak in time for the grand final.''
