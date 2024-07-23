Beach flags down but ERBs operate 24/7

With 10 weeks still to go until the raising of the iconic red and yellow flags for the 2024-25 surf patrol season, it is the surfboard riding community who continues to dominate coastal waters during winter.
Surfing is not just a sport but a testament to preparedness and safety, where the thrill of the waves is tempered by the reassurance of responsible planning.
Safe surfing in winter involves several key considerations to ensure enjoyment and safety in the colder conditions.
Obviously coming to mind is wearing a thick wetsuit designed for cold water to prevent hypothermia, use of booties, gloves, and a hood to protect body extremities from the cold.
Other issues include warm clothes after surfing, knowing your limits, staying hydrated, surfing with others, or let others know where you are going, and pre-checks on weather and surf conditions.
If things go wrong, however, there is also a need to be able to access help.
Surfing at a beach with emergency response beacons (ERBs) should be another consideration.
An ERB is a solar powered video and voice up-link installed and operated by Surf Life Saving (SLS) NSW.
Beacons are usually located on unpatrolled beaches where there is significant drowning risk due to powerful surf conditions so often favoured by surfboard riders.
The SLS state operation centre monitors all 32 beacons along the coastline 24/7 from which an emergency response can be activated.
On being contacted, the SLS emergency response operator can view the incident area on one camera and the member of the public activating the ERB on another camera.
There are four ERBs on the Lower North Coast at The Ruins, Diamond, Nine Mile, (Tuncurry) and Boomerang beaches.
Diamond Beach is ideal for fishing and enjoying a walk along the long six kilometre beach, but due to large waves coupled with strong current, swimming must be undertaken with caution, but it is good for boardriding.
The Tuncurry Beach ERB is located 150 metres north of the Tuncurry breakwall at the end of the path from Barry Stonham Park children's play equipment.
Adjacent to the Tiona holiday village, The Ruins is a popular unpowered campsite in Booti Booti National Park. The ERB is at the end of the main beach track from the camp area.
Boomerang Beach, another six kilometres further south at Pacific Palms is known as the best surfing beach in the Great Lakes.
Nearby Elizabeth Beach has the Pacific Palms Surf Club but Boomerang is serviced by life guards only during holiday periods.
An ERB at Boomerang Beach affords greater protection.
