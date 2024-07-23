Pacific Highway reopened to northbound traffic at Possum Brush

UPDATE 2.47pm
The Pacific Highway is open again to northbound traffic at Possum Brush, south of Taree, after a multiple-vehicle crash at Possum Brush Road.
All northbound lanes of the highway remain closed, however a contra flow is now in place on the southbound side of the highway to allow traffic in both directions to pass the crash site at the same time.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time in the area.
Emergency services and traffic crews remain on site.
Wednesday, July 23 12.30pm
The Pacific Highway is closed northbound at Possum Brush, south of Taree, due to a multi-vehicle crash at Possum Brush Road.
Northbound motorists in light vehicles are being diverted onto Failford Road to then use The Lakes Way to rejoin the Pacific Highway.
This diversion is not suitable for heavy vehicles, which are being parked.
Traffic is heavy, so motorists are advised to allow extra travel time.
Motorists should also follow the directions of emergency services and traffic crews on site.
All southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway remain open.
