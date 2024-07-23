Councillors to discuss swimming pools and e-scooter trial

Six months into a 12 month trial in Forster and Tuncurry, e-scooters have undertaken more than 43,850 trips and travelled 91,990 kilometres.
This information was shared before the start of the MidCoast Council monthly ordinary meeting, scheduled for this Wednesday, July 24 from 2pm.
E-scooter provider, Beam began the trial in early December, 2023 with 150 scooters as part of a state-wide project being undertaken by Transport for NSW.
As part of the project conditions council is to receive a progress report six months after the start of the trial.
This will be discussed at the meeting in preparation for a final report for debate at the November meeting.
After the YMCA decided not to renew its contract to manage Tea Gardens and Wingham Memorial swimming pools in June, council called for tenders.
Of the three expressions of interest council received, a recommendation has been put forward to accept a three year contract of management, with an option for two additional one year extensions to Hughes Swimming for Tea Gardens and Friends of Wingham Pool Inc. (Wingham pool).
A proposal to replace the promenade fence fronting Forster Main Beach has been placed on the agenda for debate.
The removal and replacement of the fence with tiered access to the beach - similar to the Tuncurry Rockpool - forms part of the Forster Main Beach Master Plan developed in December 2018.
Council staff have put forward a recommendation to adopt the Old Bar Park Master Plan.
Old Bar Park is a key precinct within the Old Bar community and provides a range of sporting, event, tourism, social and recreational activities, senior landscape architect, Craig Luff has reported to councillors.
"Development of a master plan for the park provides a strategic vision for future development of the site," he said.
During a public exhibition period, between April and May, 150 formal submissions were received from the community including one petition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.