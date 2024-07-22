Wingham Football Club celebrate 50th anniversary with win over Wildcats

WINGHAM Warriors celebrated the football club's 50th anniversary in style, with a full round of home games followed by a function at the major sponsor, the Australian Hotel.
Players battled strong winds in the junior and senior games, however, a highlight was a 4-0 win by the Warriors over Taree Wildcats in the first grade game.
The Wildcats had been touted as Wingham's most serious rival this season, but the Warriors turned in a clinical performance where their defence was again pivotal in the win.
"We also won in 2021, but it was a COVID year, so no grand finals were played,'' club president Brad McPherson said.
The Warriors lost an early season game to Gloucester but have been building steadily since and are looking to peak when the semi-finals start in September.
The club was one of the pioneers in what was then known as the Manning Soccer Association. Brad said around 60 people attended the Saturday night function.
"We had about half a dozen of the originals there,'' he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.