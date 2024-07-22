Tenacious Tigers down Hawks to record important win

INJURED Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins praised his side's tenacity after they beat Forster-Tuncurry 20-6 in the Group Three Rugby League game played in windy conditions at Tuncurry.
However, the win has come at a cost. Back rower Kyran Bubb will have scans this week after injuring his bicep and there are fears he could face an extended time on the sideline. Another back rower, Lleyton Moore sustained a leg injury and he will also have scans.
However, fullback Matt Bridge is expected to be right for next Saturday's game against Taree City at Wingham. He suffered a corked thigh.
"We were down on numbers going into the game because of injury then we lost three players in the first half,'' Collins said.
"I was worried about this game - Forster's been going pretty well so it was good to get a win.''
Prop Shannon Martin was the best on ground while Tim Bridge, playing five-eighth and hooker Harry Lewis were also strong for Wingham, with the Tigers running in four tries.
it was an important win, as the Tigers now have a four point buffer on sixth placed Port City. Taree City did Wingham plenty of favours by downing the Breakers on Sunday.
Wingham are now three points shy of fourth placed Wauchope but have a game in hand. Collins said the job will be to overhaul the Blues.
"Hopefully we can go on a bit of a roll now,'' he said.
Collins won't play again until the semi-finals while he recovers from surgery after breaking his thumb in the game against Wingham a fortnight ago.
Macleay Valley defeated Wauchope 26-14 in the game at Kempsey in the other Group Three game.
