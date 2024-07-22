Two apprentice jockeys set for a busy day at Taree races

LOCAL apprentice jockeys Mollie Fitzgerald and Teighan Worsnop have nine rides between them and several strong chances to add to their recent list of winners when they compete at Taree on Tuesday.
Fitzgerald, who is indentured to trainer Tony Ball at Taree, has so far ridden nine winners in July, including one for Coffs Harbour trainer Brett Bellamy at the most recent Taree meeting on July 13.
Shihab ($2.50 favourite with TAB), trained by Milligan, will start in the Hydrahose Hose & Fittings Class 3 Handicap over 1250 metres and looks to be Worsnop's best chance on the day.
She rode the four-year-old gelding at his last start when he led but couldn't hold on and finished second to North Of Eli in a Class 3 event over 1400 metres on a Soft 5 track at Grafton on July 14.
Shihab has great heavy-track form, with three wins and a second from five starts. His only unplaced run in the heavy was in a TAB Highway race in Sydney.
Fitzgerald will get a good chance to strike early when she partners with Kitsilano ($4.80), trained by Matthew Robinson at Taree, in race one - the Get Your Kosciuszko Tickets Country Boosted Maiden Plate over 1250 metres.
It will be the three-year-old gelding's third run back from a spell and his last-start third at Muswellbrook suggested he was getting close to breaking his maiden status.
