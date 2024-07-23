From Taree childhood student to international academic

A former student of Taree West Public School and Taree High School has recently completed his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), the highest academic achievement a person can reach.
Dr Martin Abbott PhD, formerly of Cedar Party and Taree, recently completed his PhD in the Department of Science and Technology Studies, Cornell University, Ithaca in New York state, USA.
His dissertation, titled Fragile New Orleans, Fortress New Orleans: Navigating flood risk management in a below-sea-level city, investigates all the inputs associated with this from the geography, human interventions (people, practices and processes), and climate change to the social, political, environmental and technoscientific.
"This work has major implications for the worldwide management of flood risk," Martin's father, Chris Abbott, said.
Martin's other qualifications include a BA (Architecture) and Master of Architecture (UTS), and a Master of Political Science for his thesis, Coalition, Strategy and Power: The Politics of Sustainability in the City of New York (Sciences Po, Paris).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.